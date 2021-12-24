17 killed, 1,023 injured in 999 accident across Punjab

At least 17 people were killed while 1,023 sustained injuries in 999 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours

Out of this, 584 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 439 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by rescue teams, said Rescue 1122 spokesman on Friday Analysis showed that 440 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 452 passengers were among the victims of the RTCs.

Statistics showed that 258 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 278 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 73 in Multan with 70 victims and at third Faisalabad with 68 accidents and 73 victims.

As many as 880 motorbikes, 116 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 40 vans, 15 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 114 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in accidents.