17 killed, 1,128 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 17 people were killed and 1,128 others injured in 1,063 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 608 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 520 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 554 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians and 418 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 249 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 249 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 63 in Faisalabad, with 74 victims and at third Multan with 62 victims.

As many as 897 motorcycles, 75 rickshaws, 118 cars, 22 vans, 19 buses, 34 trucks and 115 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.