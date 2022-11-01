17 killed, 1,131 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :At least 17 people were killed while 1,131 others injured in 1,036 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 639 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals and 492 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122, here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 502 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians and 486 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 251 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 258 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan 71 with 73 victims.

As many as 926 motorcycles, 78 rickshaws, 104 cars, 24 vans, 12 buses, 20 trucks and 114 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.