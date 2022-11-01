UrduPoint.com

17 Killed, 1,131 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

17 killed, 1,131 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :At least 17 people were killed while 1,131 others injured in 1,036 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 639 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals and 492 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122, here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 502 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians and 486 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 251 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 258 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and at third Multan 71 with 73 victims.

As many as 926 motorcycles, 78 rickshaws, 104 cars, 24 vans, 12 buses, 20 trucks and 114 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambas ..

Mohammad Hafeez departs for Australia as ICC ambassador

12 minutes ago
 Court extends for further two days physical remand ..

Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

37 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

2 hours ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.