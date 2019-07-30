17 killed, 12 injured in a small service plane crash

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 17 people were killed when an Army Aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed in built up area here in the early hours on Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on routine training flight crashed near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi. The Aircraft crashed in built up area resulting into 12 civilian casualties while another 12 got injured. Rescue teams of Pakistan Army and 1122 reached on site. Fire was extinguished and injured were shifted to hospital.

"The crew members who embraced Shahadat include Lt Col Saqib( Pilot) , Lt Col Waseem( Pilot), Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibne Ameen and Havaldar Rehmat." Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment by the rescue teams of Pakistan Army and 1122.

Those who were killed on the ground were identified as Muhammad Jamil, Robina w/o Muhammad Jamil, Habib s/o Muhammad Jamil, Parri Bibi w/o Qalam din, Fatma Bibi w/o Abdul Hameed, Shabir s/o Qalam din, Uzma Bibi D/o Abudl Hameed, Abudl Hafeez s/o Abdul Hameed, Rahela Bibi d/o Abdul Hameed, Faizan s/o Abdul Hameed, Fizia Bibi D/o Muhammad Shabir, Audul Rauf s/o Shamas ud din.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the site of crash. On the occasion he said that total 18 people lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.

He said if required, DNA test of the bodies will be conducted to ascertain the identity of the dead.

According to the Rescue 1122, out of total injured four people were provided first aid at the site while nine others were taken to the Holy Family Hospital (Burn Unit) for medical treatment. All the bodies of the crash incident were removed to Combined Military Hospital for carrying out DNA test and other identification processes.