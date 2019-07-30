UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Killed, 12 Injured In A Small Service Plane Crash

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

17 killed, 12 injured in a small service plane crash

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 17 people were killed when an Army Aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed in built up area here in the early hours on Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), "Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on routine training flight crashed near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi. The Aircraft crashed in built up area resulting into 12 civilian casualties while another 12 got injured. Rescue teams of Pakistan Army and 1122 reached on site. Fire was extinguished and injured were shifted to hospital.

"The crew members who embraced Shahadat include Lt Col Saqib( Pilot) , Lt Col Waseem( Pilot), Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibne Ameen and Havaldar Rehmat." Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment by the rescue teams of Pakistan Army and 1122.

Those who were killed on the ground were identified as Muhammad Jamil, Robina w/o Muhammad Jamil, Habib s/o Muhammad Jamil, Parri Bibi w/o Qalam din, Fatma Bibi w/o Abdul Hameed, Shabir s/o Qalam din, Uzma Bibi D/o Abudl Hameed, Abudl Hafeez s/o Abdul Hameed, Rahela Bibi d/o Abdul Hameed, Faizan s/o Abdul Hameed, Fizia Bibi D/o Muhammad Shabir, Audul Rauf s/o Shamas ud din.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the site of crash. On the occasion he said that total 18 people lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.

He said if required, DNA test of the bodies will be conducted to ascertain the identity of the dead.

According to the Rescue 1122, out of total injured four people were provided first aid at the site while nine others were taken to the Holy Family Hospital (Burn Unit) for medical treatment. All the bodies of the crash incident were removed to Combined Military Hospital for carrying out DNA test and other identification processes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Dead Fire Army ISPR Rawalpindi SITE Muhammad Ali Rescue 1122 Family All

Recent Stories

8 minutes ago

PM Imran expresses grief over Pak Army plane crash

17 minutes ago

Death toll in Rawalpindi plane crash rises to 17

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 30, 2019 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Agriculture Emergency Plan to be approved soon: Ja ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.