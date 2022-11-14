17 killed, 1,230 injured in 1,171 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 17 people were killed while 1,230 injured in 1,171 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of them, 699 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 531 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for the Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

As many as 610 drivers, 34 juvenile drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 518 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics showed that 302 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 291 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 90 Multan in with 102 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 accidents and 71 victims.

As many as, 1034 motorcycles, 86 rickshaws, 119 cars, 21 vans, 17 buses, 30 trucks and 115other vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in the road accidents.