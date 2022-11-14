UrduPoint.com

17 Killed, 1,230 Injured In 1,171 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

17 killed, 1,230 injured in 1,171 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 17 people were killed while 1,230 injured in 1,171 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of them, 699 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 531 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for the Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

As many as 610 drivers, 34 juvenile drivers, 119 pedestrians, and 518 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics showed that 302 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 291 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 90 Multan in with 102 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 accidents and 71 victims.

As many as, 1034 motorcycles, 86 rickshaws, 119 cars, 21 vans, 17 buses, 30 trucks and 115other vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Top

Recent Stories

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

13 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone M ..

TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” Aw ..

15 minutes ago
 Past Governments have weakened the federation by a ..

Past Governments have weakened the federation by amending the constitution for p ..

25 minutes ago
 EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.