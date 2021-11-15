UrduPoint.com

17 Killed, 1266 Injured In 1185 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 04:12 PM

At least 17 people were killed while 1,266 sustained injuries in 1,185 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :At least 17 people were killed while 1,266 sustained injuries in 1,185 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 757 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 509 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

Analysis showed that 497 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 164 pedestrians, and 622 passengers were among the victims of road accidents.

Statistics showed that 331 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 343 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Multan with 74 victims and at third Faisalabad with 73 accidents and 77 victims.

As many as 937 motorcycles, 141 rickshaws, 121 cars, 55 vans, 10 buses, 30 trucksand 170 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in accidents.

