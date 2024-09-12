Open Menu

17 Killed, 1353 Injured In 1302 RTCs In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 06:52 PM

At least 17 people were killed and 1353 injured in 1302 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

Out of these, 570 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 783 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 756 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 470 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 264 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 278 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 94 with 99 victims and at third Multan with 76 RTCs and 76 victims.

According to the data 1216 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 99 motorcars, 31 vans, 06 passenger buses, 33 truck and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan