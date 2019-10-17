UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Killed, Several Injured In Tank Firing In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:39 PM

17 killed, several injured in Tank firing in Islamabad

Seventeen people were killed and several injured in a firing incident that took place in Mulazai area of district Tank, police reported on Thursday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Seventeen people were killed and several injured in a firing incident that took place in Mulazai area of district Tank, police reported on Thursday evening.

According to details, two rival groups namely Inam group and Bhitani tribe opened firing on each other in Mulazai area of district Tank, resulted in killing some seventeen persons on the spot.

A number of people also got injured in the incident. As per the initial reports, one of the group opened indiscriminate firing on a coach that took lives of some nine persons.

Police have cordoned off the area and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Tank Coach

Recent Stories

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

9 minutes ago

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler launches German edition of &#039;Bib ..

55 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s archaeological history showcased in ..

1 hour ago

UK MPs vote to hold rare Saturday session on Brexi ..

40 seconds ago

German envoy calls for extensive efforts to ensure ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.