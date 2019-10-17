17 killed, several injured in Tank firing in Islamabad

Seventeen people were killed and several injured in a firing incident that took place in Mulazai area of district Tank, police reported on Thursday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Seventeen people were killed and several injured in a firing incident that took place in Mulazai area of district Tank police reported on Thursday evening.

According to details, two rival groups namely Inam group and Bhitani tribe opened firing on each other in Mulazai area of district Tank, resulted in killing some seventeen persons on the spot.

A number of people also got injured in the incident. As per the initial reports, one of the group opened indiscriminate firing on a coach that took lives of some nine persons.

Police have cordoned off the area and started investigation.