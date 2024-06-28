Open Menu

17 Lawbreakers Netted

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM

17 lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 17 accused besides recovering over 3 kg charras, 27 liters liquor, five 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 17 accused besides recovering over 3 kg charras, 27 liters liquor, five 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Gungmandi, Rawat and Kalar Syedan police held Zarnosh, Zulfiqar and Zakria on recovery of over 3 kg charras.

He further informed that Gujar Khan, Civil Lines, Sadiqabad and New Town police rounded up Bashir, Usman, Akash, Asad and Usman and recovered 27 liters liquor from their possession.

Race Course, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni, Chontra, Kalar Syedan, and Bani police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested six accused namely Imtiaz, Asif, Abid, Usman, Akram, and Akbar and recovered five 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

Civil Lines police netted a proclaimed offender wanted in a case registered in 2021 in Civil Lines police station.

Bani police conducted a raid and arrested two bike lifters and street criminals namely Riasat and Haris on recovery of four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 9000 and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar Criminals All From Weapon

Recent Stories

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food ..

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..

5 minutes ago
 PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve politica ..

PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

5 minutes ago
 Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan ..

Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal

5 minutes ago
 Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complain ..

Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

5 minutes ago
 KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as officia ..

KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence

5 minutes ago
 Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting p ..

Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor

11 minutes ago
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

12 minutes ago
 Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: ..

Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

12 minutes ago
 SSP assures traders of security, traffic managemen ..

SSP assures traders of security, traffic management measures

2 minutes ago
 NA passes counter-resolution, criticizes US unders ..

NA passes counter-resolution, criticizes US understanding of Pakistan's democrac ..

2 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi opens special recreational facilitie ..

Mayor Karachi opens special recreational facilities at Safari Park

2 minutes ago
 NA speaker extends felicitation to newly elected Y ..

NA speaker extends felicitation to newly elected YPF office bearers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan