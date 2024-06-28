17 lawbreakers netted

Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 17 accused besides recovering over 3 kg charras, 27 liters liquor, five 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 17 accused besides recovering over 3 kg charras, 27 liters liquor, five 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Gungmandi, Rawat and Kalar Syedan police held Zarnosh, Zulfiqar and Zakria on recovery of over 3 kg charras.

He further informed that Gujar Khan, Civil Lines, Sadiqabad and New Town police rounded up Bashir, Usman, Akash, Asad and Usman and recovered 27 liters liquor from their possession.

Race Course, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni, Chontra, Kalar Syedan, and Bani police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested six accused namely Imtiaz, Asif, Abid, Usman, Akram, and Akbar and recovered five 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

Civil Lines police netted a proclaimed offender wanted in a case registered in 2021 in Civil Lines police station.

Bani police conducted a raid and arrested two bike lifters and street criminals namely Riasat and Haris on recovery of four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 9000 and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.