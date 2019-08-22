UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Million Adult Pakistanis Say They Eat Out Every Month. (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:41 AM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 17% say they eat out every month which is around 17 million adult Pakistanis

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 17% say they eat out every month which is around 17 million adult Pakistanis.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us approximately how much you eat at a restaurant?” In response, 17% said they eat at a restaurant once a month, 9% said once in three months, 6% said once in six months, 5% said they ate at a restaurant once a year, 27% said sometimes and 35% said they never eat at a restaurant.

1% claimed they did not know/did not wish to respond.

