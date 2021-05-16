17 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :About 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23831 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 754506 people were screened for the virus till May 15 out of which 17 more were reported positive.

As many as 22398 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 264 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.