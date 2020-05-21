UrduPoint.com
17 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:10 PM

17 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 630 as 17 new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data released by the District Administration here on Thursday, out of 630 confirmed coronavirus cases 280 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/ quarantine centers while 22 patients had succumbed to the virus till to date.

As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 69 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 242 are quarantined at homes.

The District Administration has established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and are equipped with PPE supplies.

In district Hyderabad, more than 4332 COVID tests have so far been performed, out of which 623 were positive, 280 recovered and twenty two patients had died, report said.

Out of total 630 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, 277 are in taluka Qasimabad, 284 in taluka City, 137 in Latifabad and 16 in Hyderabad Rural, report stated.

