17 More COVID-19 Positive Reported In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:30 PM

17 more COVID-19 positive reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :About 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17926 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 435840 people were screened for the virus till December 20 out of which 17 more were reported positive.

As many as 17372 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 179 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

