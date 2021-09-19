UrduPoint.com

17 More Die Of Corona, 326 Contact Virus In KP

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

17 more die of Corona, 326 contact virus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 17 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 316 more contacted the virus in the province during last 24 hours, said corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With 17 more deaths, toll from the disease has climbed to 5412 in the province while the new cases had also decreased. The number of total active cases in the provincewere currently 7075.

As many as 10648 tests were conducted in the province during last 24 hours, out of which 316 had been tested positive for corona. During the same period, 388 patients had also been recovered from the disease that increased the total number of recovered persons in the province to 158901.

More Stories From Pakistan

