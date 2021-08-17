17 more die of Corona as 702 new cases reported in KP

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) claimed 17 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 702 new cases were reported in the province during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) claimed 17 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 702 new cases were reported in the province during last 24 hours.

According to Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Tuesday,with the deaths of 17 more people, tally from the disease has climbed to 4696 while with 702 new cases the total number of active Corona cases has reached to 7006. Since, the first case was reported in March 2020 the total number of Corona patients has reached to 153836.

During the same period as many as 755 patients have also been recovered from the disease climbing the total number of recovered persons in the province to 142134.

A total of 10084 tests were conducted during last 24 hours, out which 702 have been proved positive for the virus.

According to the statistics shared by Health Department, Peshawar division has largest 280 new Corona cases with highest 257 cases only in divisional headquarters Peshawar while 22 cases have been reported from Nowshera, one from Charsadda and zero cases from Khyber and Mohmand districts.

The second largest number of Corona cases have been reported from Malakand division with highest 50 cases in Chitral Upper, followed by 42 in Chitral Lower, 14 in Swat, Shangla 6, Malakand 5 and zero new cases in Buner, Dir Lower, Dir Upper and Bajaur respectively.

Similarly, 101 cases have been reported from Hazara division, 90 in Mardan Division, 58 in Kohat division, 20 in Bannu division and 36 in D.I. Khan division.