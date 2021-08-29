UrduPoint.com

17 More Die Of Coronavirus, 622 New Cases Reported In KP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 10:20 PM

17 more die of coronavirus, 622 new cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 17 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 622 new cases reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Sunday.

With 17 more deaths, the total number of deaths from the disease in the province has climbed to 4944 while with 622 new cases, the number of active cases reached to 7896 and overall coronavirus cases to 161381.

A total of 9195 tests were conducted in the province.

Furthermore, 689 patients have been recovered from the disease taking the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 148541.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

26 minutes ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

26 minutes ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

56 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to l ..

Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to list in less than 8 months on A ..

1 hour ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

2 hours ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Mini ..

Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Ministry of Community Development

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.