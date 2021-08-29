17 more die of coronavirus, 622 new cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 17 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 622 new cases reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Sunday.

With 17 more deaths, the total number of deaths from the disease in the province has climbed to 4944 while with 622 new cases, the number of active cases reached to 7896 and overall coronavirus cases to 161381.

A total of 9195 tests were conducted in the province.

Furthermore, 689 patients have been recovered from the disease taking the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 148541.