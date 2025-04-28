17 more Khwarij terrorists hunted down in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The security forces hunted down 17 more Khwarij terrorists who were operating on behest of their Indian masters during the conduct of operation in surrounding areas of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District.

According to a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed Khwarij

“Following the successful engagements by the security forces in North Waziristan District (NWD) from 25-27 April 2025, during which fifty four Khwarij were sent to hell; on night 27/28 April 2025, a deliberate sanitization operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Hassan Khel, NWD, along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border,” it further said.

The number of Khwarij killed in three days anti-inflation operation has risen to 71, the press release said.

The Security Forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan.