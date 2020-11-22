17 more patients tested COVID-19 positive in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Tally of Corona affected patients reached at 43 in District Tharparkar as 17 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Medical Superintendent Taluka Hospital Nangarparkar Dr. Shankar Laal informed that new cases of contagion were diagnosed in Nangarparkar and Islamkot towns and Kasbo, Pethapur, Veerawah, Sadoras, Bhodesar, Chuncha, Rarrako and other villages of the district.