17 more patients tested COVID-19 positive in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 292 as 17 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases were increased to 292 as 17 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here on Tuesday by provincial health department, out of 292 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority are of local transmissions.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 292 confirmed cases, 169 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 120 patients are under treatment in isolation wards and at their homes.