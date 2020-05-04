17 more people tested coronavirus positive in two days in lower Dir

Deputy District Health Officer (DHO) and focal person for crisis management cell doctor Irshad Ali Roghani said Monday that 17 more people had tested positive for coronavirus over the last two days, raising total number of patients to 95 in the area

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Deputy District Health Officer (DHO) and focal person for crisis management cell doctor Irshad Ali Roghani said Monday that 17 more people had tested positive for coronavirus over the last two days, raising total number of patients to 95 in the area.

Out of those, the DHO said while five people were the physical staff personnel in DHQ Hospital Timergara.

He said that total number of suspected patients was 686m, out of which 95 had been confirmed positive after laboratory tests.

Dr Irshad Ali Roghani said 28 people had fully recovered and had been discharged. However, he added seven people died due to the pandemic.

He said that total 21 people had been placed in quarantine centers and 29 people were admitted to isolation wards.

He said various teams in entry points had screened 123 more people.