17 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:33 PM

17 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

About 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31973 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :About 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31973 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1139955 people were screened for the virus till October 01 out of which 17 more were reported positive.

As many as 31477 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 349 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

