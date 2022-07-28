UrduPoint.com

17 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 10:27 PM

About 17 people were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,785 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :About 17 people were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,785 in the province on Thursday.

According to media Coordinator Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 15,73,659 people were screened for the virus, out of which 17 more were reported positive.

As many as 35,321 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

