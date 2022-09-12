17 more test positive for COVID-19 in 3 days

As many as 17 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 3 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 17 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 3 days.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 641 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 70, while 29,235 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, eight patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He said that 62 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.