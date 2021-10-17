17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,211 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 297 while 25,308 patients had so far recovered.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 73 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 28 at DHQ Hospital and 12 at General Hospital. He further said that 171 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.