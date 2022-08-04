UrduPoint.com

17 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

August 04, 2022

As many as 17 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 17 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 373 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 229 while 28,698 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 5 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 224 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

