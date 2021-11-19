17 more test positive for dengue in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Another 17 people tested positive for dengue virus in the district during the last 48 hours.

In-charge Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Zulqarnain said on Friday the total number of dengue patients reached 322,while five patients had so far lost their lives since January this year.

He said that 8 dengue patients were under treatment at Allied hospital where as 13 in DHQ hospital. He added that 3 patients were admitted to High Dependency Unit of Allied hospital where treatment facilities were being provided to them.

He said that sufficient stocks of medicines were available with the health facilities, adding that doctors and paramedical staff were performing duties round the clock in dengue wards