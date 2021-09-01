UrduPoint.com

17 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:37 AM

17 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

17 more new coronavirus patients tested positive in Balochistan on Tuesday while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31298 in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :17 more new coronavirus patients tested positive in Balochistan on Tuesday while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31298 in the province.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1029916 people were screened for the virus till August 31 out of which 17 more were reported positive.

As many as 30494 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 339 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

