17 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35380 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1413474 people were screened for the virus, out of which 17 more was reported positive.

As many as 34942 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 376 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.