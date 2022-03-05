UrduPoint.com

17 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 10:26 PM

17 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

Around 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35380 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Around 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35380 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1413474 people were screened for the virus, out of which 17 more was reported positive.

As many as 34942 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 376 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China pushes 'direct' Russia-Ukraine negotiations ..

China pushes 'direct' Russia-Ukraine negotiations as war rages

39 seconds ago
 Escalation of conflict in Ukraine would cause 'dev ..

Escalation of conflict in Ukraine would cause 'devastating' economic damage: IMF ..

41 seconds ago
 Italy freezes Russian oligarch assets worth 140 mn ..

Italy freezes Russian oligarch assets worth 140 mn euros

42 seconds ago
 Ukraine war threatens to upset delicate Black Sea ..

Ukraine war threatens to upset delicate Black Sea equilibrium

44 seconds ago
 Martin grabs Qatar pole with Marquez also on front ..

Martin grabs Qatar pole with Marquez also on front row

46 seconds ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>