17 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :About 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18429 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 473,511 people were screened for the virus out of which 17 more were reported positive till January 11.

As many as 17,955 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 188 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.