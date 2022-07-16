17 more tested positives with fatal coronavirus in RWP

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 07:07 PM

As many as 17 more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,039

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 17 more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,039.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the total infected cases included 43,488 from Rawalpindi and 3,551 from other districts. Among the news cases, six arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town, three from Rawal town, and one from Attock and Islamabad.

"Presently, 81 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and one in the Attock Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 6,973,375 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,546 samples were collected, out of which 1,529 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent.

