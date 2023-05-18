UrduPoint.com

17 Nabbed, Huge Quantity Of Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

17 nabbed, huge quantity of drugs recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 22 counter-narcotics operations countrywide, nabbed 17 persons including one woman and recovered 2140.909 kg of drugs, worth US$ 39.129 million internationally from their possession.

The assigned force also impounded seven vehicles.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the seized drugs comprised 1529 Kg Opium, 12.709 Kg Heroin, 551.400 Kg Hashish, 30.900 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 2.830 Kg Amphetamine, 6 Gram Cocaine, 13 Kg Xanax Tabs (57700 x Tabs), 1 Kg Clonazepam Tabs (5500 x Tabs) and 64 Gram Weed.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1908.09 Kg of drugs in five operations while arrested two persons involved in drug smuggling.

The seized drugs comprised 1529 Kg Opium, 10.990 Kg Heroin, 366 Kg Hashish, 0.900 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1.200 Kg Amphetamine.

ANF Punjab recovered 15.349 Kg drugs in six operations, arrested five persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 1.719 Kg Heroin, 12 Kg Hashish and 1.630 Amphetamine.

ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recovered 120.200 Kg of drugs in four operations while arrested five persons including a woman involved in drug smuggling and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 120.200 Kg of Hashish.

ANF Sindh recovered 96.200 Kg of drugs in four operations while arrested five persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 53.200 Kg Hashish, 30 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), and 13 Kg Xanax Tabs (57700 x Tabs).

ANF North recovered 1.07 Kg of drugs in three operations and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised one Kg of Clonazepam Tabs (5500 x Tabs), six Gram Cocaine and 64 Gram Weed.

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.

