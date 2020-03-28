UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 New Cases Of Corona Reported In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:57 PM

17 new cases of Corona reported in Karachi

As many as 17 new cases of Coronavirus were reported in Karachi on Saturday bringing total tally of cases to 457 in Sindh Province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 17 new cases of Coronavirus were reported in Karachi on Saturday bringing total tally of cases to 457 in Sindh Province.

According to spokesman for provincial health department, 14 patients have recovered till now in the province out of which 13 were from Karachi and one from Hyderabad while only one death was reported till now in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hyderabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Jhang orders actions against h ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 test capacity increase to 500 patients pe ..

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 Patient Dies in St.Petersburg Bringing Ru ..

10 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,500

10 minutes ago

Fire erupts in multi-storey building in Rawalpindi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.