17 new cases of Corona reported in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 17 new cases of Coronavirus were reported in Karachi on Saturday bringing total tally of cases to 457 in Sindh Province.

According to spokesman for provincial health department, 14 patients have recovered till now in the province out of which 13 were from Karachi and one from Hyderabad while only one death was reported till now in the province.