17 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Seventeen (17) new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

With 17 new cases, the number of total Corona cases in the province has climbed to 219483. During the period over two years, the disease has so far claimed 6324 lives in the province. However, no death occurred due to the disease during the last two days.

As many as 4623 tests were conducted during the period, out of which only 17 proved positive for coronavirus.