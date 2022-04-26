UrduPoint.com

17 New Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

17 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Seventeen (17) new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

With 17 new cases, the number of total Corona cases in the province has climbed to 219483. During the period over two years, the disease has so far claimed 6324 lives in the province. However, no death occurred due to the disease during the last two days.

As many as 4623 tests were conducted during the period, out of which only 17 proved positive for coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

11 minutes ago
 China mulls building defense system against near-E ..

China mulls building defense system against near-Earth asteroids

25 minutes ago
 Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble ..

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

1 hour ago
 CM takes notice of blast in van

CM takes notice of blast in van

25 minutes ago
 EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully ..

EU Expects Countries Seeking to Join Bloc to Fully Implement Anti-Russian Sancti ..

25 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.