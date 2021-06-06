17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad have reached 619, while 17 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Health Department said that 849 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the said period.

He said that 19,723 people had so far recovered from the disease in the district.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 104 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 46 at DHQ Hospital and 25 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 299 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.