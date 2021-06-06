UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad have reached 619, while 17 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Health Department said that 849 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the said period.

He said that 19,723 people had so far recovered from the disease in the district.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 104 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 46 at DHQ Hospital and 25 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 299 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

8 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

9 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

9 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

9 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

37 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.