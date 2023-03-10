UrduPoint.com

17 New Projects Launched By IT Ministry In Last Three Years: Amin Ul Haque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Friday said the ministry had launched 17 new projects with a cost of Rs 65 billion, in the last three years

Addressing the concluding ceremony of PROCOM'23 organized by FAST National University of Computer and Emerging (NUCES), Syed Amin-ul-Haque, who was the chief guest, said the ministry was working on improving connectivity, particularly in the rural and far flung areas.

He said his ministry was working on the slogan "Smart Phone for All".

The minister said the IT exports in the financial year 2019-2020 were one billion US Dollars which had surged to 2.6 billion US dollars in the current financial year.

He said currently 28 mobile manufacturing companies were operating in the country.

Every decision in the IT ministry was being taken on merit with the policy of zero tolerance for corruption.

Digitalization was introduced in 44 ministries by the IT ministry. The Cabinet division was also digitalized and the next target was to digitalize the parliament, he added.

He said no society could progress without empowering its women. He expressed the hope that in next few years participation of women in the IT sector would also increase.

Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob also spoke on the occasion.

PROCOM is one of the FAST-NUCES Karachi campus's flagship events. It is a platform where students from a variety of academic disciplines, such as business management, engineering, and computer science, compete in a diverse range of activities.

Around 45 competitions, including general competitions were held in the PROCOM'23. Besides, a job fair was also organised in which 36 companies participated.

