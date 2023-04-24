17 one wheelers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawal Division Police in their operation against one-wheelers managed to net 17 and impounded 13 motorcycles, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Waris Khan police arrested five namely Syed Shozab, Numan, Qurban, Usman and Fahad for indulging in racing and one-wheeling.

Sadiqabad police also arrested five accused, Arshad, Amad, Zeeshan, Jamshaid and Toseef besides impounding three motorcycles while City police sent behind the bars four accused identified as Muhammad Shayan, Kashan, Owais and Ahsan and impounded two motorcycles.

He informed that Rawal Division police on the directives of Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem were taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Police also impounded altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from the youngsters moving around the city roads, he added.