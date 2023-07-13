17 Outlaws Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Police arrested 17 accused on Thursday and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.
In a crackdown on criminals, the police teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused.
The police recovered 300-gm hashish, 110-gm Ice, 105 litres of liquor, five pistols of 30-bore and a gun of 12-bore.
They were identified as Umar, Amir, Usman, Arshad, Amjad, Sajjad, Gul and others.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.