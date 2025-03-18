17 outlaws arrested as Islamabad Police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal weapons and drug dealers, arresting 17 suspects in the past 24 hours.

An official told APP on Tuesday that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq confirmed the arrests, stating that cases have been registered against all individuals involved.

Law enforcement also recovered five pistols of different calibers, one rifle, and ammunition from the suspects.

During the operation, he added, authorities seized 2,360 grams of heroin and 495 grams of crystal meth (ice) from drug peddlers.

The DIG emphasized that further investigations are underway to dismantle networks engaged in these illegal activities. He reiterated that ensuring the safety of citizens remains Islamabad Police’s top priority and assured that operations against criminals will continue with full force.

/APP-rzr-mkz