17 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs & Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM

17 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 17 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession, on Wednesday.

A public relations officer told APP that the Islamabad Police Ramna, Golra, Sumbal, Tarnol, Khanna, Sihala, Nilore and Shahzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in different criminal activities.

He said that police teams arrested 17 accused and recovered 7230 grams hashish, 2275 grams heroin and 11 pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

SSP Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens lives and property in the Federal capital emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens peace. Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority.

