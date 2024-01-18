17 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

According to a public relations officer, he said following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

He said the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Jameel and recovered eight bottles of wine from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested two accused namely Afzal Masih and Nadeem Abbasi and recovered 125 gram hashish and 15 liters of alcohol from their possession.

Likewise, the Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Waheed Shah and recovered 310 gram hashish from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Jahan Zaib involved in illegally selling petrol. Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Shahid Ali and recovered 530 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested three accused namely Siyal Khan, Ghulam Muhammad and Irfan Nasir and recovered 1,302 gram of heroin from their possession.

The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Javed Masih and recovered 315 gram heroin from his possession. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested three accused Aylar, Izzat Ullah and Asif Ali and recovered 125 gram heroin, one dagger and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Furthermore, the Kirpa police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Amjad and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Humak police team arrested an accused namely Salman Haider and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Fazal Sher Ahmad involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

The cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Dr. Akbar Nasir directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.