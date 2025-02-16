17 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs & Weapons Seized
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police arrested 17 outlaws involved in various criminal activities, including drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons, and recovered narcotics and arms from their possession on Sunday.
A public relations officer told APP that the Aabpara, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Kirpa, Margalla, Koral, and Bhara Kahu police teams took legal action against the accused.
He said that police arrested seven suspects—Luqman Khan, Nazir, Amjid, Zahoor, Ali Iqbal, Azhar, and Munir—and recovered 1,270 grams of heroin, 335 grams of ice, one gun, one rifle, and one pistol from their possession.
Moreover, he said, seven absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt public peace.
SSP Shoaib said protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the top priority of the Islamabad Police.
