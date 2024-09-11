17 outlaws arrested; huge cache of drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

An ICT Police public relations officer said that following the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police had intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Rehan Shahid and recovered one MP-5 gun from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Sher Yar Ahmed and recovered 120 gram hashish from his possession.

Likewise, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested three accused involved in drug peddling, bike lifting and possessing illegal weapon namely Jameel Ahmed, Waqas Khan and Abdul Rehman and recovered five kilogram heroin, two stolen motorcycles and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

He said cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the ICT Police teams arrested 12 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city, he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.