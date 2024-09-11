Open Menu

17 Outlaws Arrested; Huge Cache Of Drugs And Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM

17 outlaws arrested; huge cache of drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

An ICT Police public relations officer said that following the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police had intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Rehan Shahid and recovered one MP-5 gun from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Sher Yar Ahmed and recovered 120 gram hashish from his possession.

Likewise, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested three accused involved in drug peddling, bike lifting and possessing illegal weapon namely Jameel Ahmed, Waqas Khan and Abdul Rehman and recovered five kilogram heroin, two stolen motorcycles and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

He said cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the ICT Police teams arrested 12 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city, he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Drugs Nasir Waqas Khan Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

5 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

5 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

5 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

9 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

10 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

24 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

1 day ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan