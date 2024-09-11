17 Outlaws Arrested; Huge Cache Of Drugs And Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
An ICT Police public relations officer said that following the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police had intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Rehan Shahid and recovered one MP-5 gun from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Sher Yar Ahmed and recovered 120 gram hashish from his possession.
Likewise, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested three accused involved in drug peddling, bike lifting and possessing illegal weapon namely Jameel Ahmed, Waqas Khan and Abdul Rehman and recovered five kilogram heroin, two stolen motorcycles and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.
He said cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the ICT Police teams arrested 12 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city, he added.
DIG Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.
Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamic calligraphy exhibition held at PAC12 minutes ago
-
Police handed over recovered motorbikes, mobile phones to owners12 minutes ago
-
Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) event to be held at Governor House: Tessori12 minutes ago
-
Thar Coal possesses potential to address energy issues of Pakistan: Sharjeel Memon12 minutes ago
-
Rapidly melting cryosphere demands water storage facilities in HKH region: Experts12 minutes ago
-
Strict action to be taken against sales tax evaders: Finance advisor22 minutes ago
-
IMO SG’s first-ever visit to Pakistan starts Thursday32 minutes ago
-
PTI MNAs move IHC against their physical remand42 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker suspends Sergeant at Arms for negligence in security duties2 hours ago
-
Two killed in different incidents in Wah2 hours ago
-
REAP Facilitation Cell set up at Governor House2 hours ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Sarjani traffic accident2 hours ago