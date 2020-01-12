UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Outlaws Arrested In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

17 outlaws arrested in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti social elements, Police have arrested 17 outlaws and recovered drugs, weapons, liquor and kites from their possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Naseerabad police held Karman and recovered 2,000 gram charas from his possession while Civil Line Police arrested Inam and recovered 170 kites from his custody.

Similarly, Pirwadhi police arrested Fayyaz and recovered 200 kites from his possession. Bani police also recovered 110 kites by one Khalid.

During a raid, R.A Bazaar police arrested Amir and recovered 5 liter liquor from his possession. Race Course police held Hanak Khan and recovered 20 liter liquor from his possession.

Naseerabad held Samoon and recovered a pistol 30 bore along 5 rounds from his possession.

Ganjmandi police nabbed Javed Khan and recovered a pistol 30 bore and two rounds from his custody and the same police also arrested Muhammad Zada and recovered pistol of 30 bore and 3 rounds from him.

Shraz and Nauman were arrested for having weapons and police recovered two pistols, 30 bore and 5 rounds from their possession.

Chuntra police held Salmat and recovered a Kalashnikov and a rifle of 7mm from his possession while same police held Pervez and recovered Kalashnikov and 125 rounds from his possession.

Sadiqabad police arrested Naeem and recovered 700 kites and 7 strings from his possession and the same police held Saifan and Ibrahim and recovered 150 kites and 2 strings from both of them.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Bani Same Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

23 minutes ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

23 minutes ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

38 minutes ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

38 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

53 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.