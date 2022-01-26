17 outlaws arrested; narcotics and weapons recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested 17 outlaws including nine drug pushers from different areas of the city and recovered narcotics, weapons and ammunition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 17 outlaws including nine drug pushers from different areas of the city and recovered narcotics, weapons and ammunition.

According to a news release on Wednesday, SP Saddar Tasawwar Iqbal constituted teams under the supervision of SDPO, SHO Ramna along with officials and arrested three drug pushers namely Danish Raza, Faisal Masih and Hasnain Shah and recovered 124 bottles wine, 1020 gram heroin and 215 gram hashish from their possession.

Likewise, Golra police arrested three drug peddlers namely Mumtaz Hussain, Ghulam Abbas and Sana-Ullah and recovered 460 gram hashish and six bottles wine from their possession.

Similarly, Karachi company police arrested accused Abdul Haleem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Aabpara police arrested accused Shahzad Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Koral police arrested five accused Majid Noor, Kashif, Muhammad Konain, Pir Muhammad Khan and Sulman Khan and recovered1025 gram hashish and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Bilal Anwer and Abdul Mateen and recovered two pistols along with ammunition.

Bani Gala police arrested two accused Sajjid Waseem and Muhammad Faisal and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one iron punch from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.