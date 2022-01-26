UrduPoint.com

17 Outlaws Arrested; Narcotics And Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 07:46 PM

17 outlaws arrested; narcotics and weapons recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested 17 outlaws including nine drug pushers from different areas of the city and recovered narcotics, weapons and ammunition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 17 outlaws including nine drug pushers from different areas of the city and recovered narcotics, weapons and ammunition.

According to a news release on Wednesday, SP Saddar Tasawwar Iqbal constituted teams under the supervision of SDPO, SHO Ramna along with officials and arrested three drug pushers namely Danish Raza, Faisal Masih and Hasnain Shah and recovered 124 bottles wine, 1020 gram heroin and 215 gram hashish from their possession.

Likewise, Golra police arrested three drug peddlers namely Mumtaz Hussain, Ghulam Abbas and Sana-Ullah and recovered 460 gram hashish and six bottles wine from their possession.

Similarly, Karachi company police arrested accused Abdul Haleem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Aabpara police arrested accused Shahzad Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Koral police arrested five accused Majid Noor, Kashif, Muhammad Konain, Pir Muhammad Khan and Sulman Khan and recovered1025 gram hashish and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Bilal Anwer and Abdul Mateen and recovered two pistols along with ammunition.

Bani Gala police arrested two accused Sajjid Waseem and Muhammad Faisal and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one iron punch from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Company Saddar From

Recent Stories

GGC Dabgari, FCW, GGDC Tangi, GGDC Bacha Khan ente ..

GGC Dabgari, FCW, GGDC Tangi, GGDC Bacha Khan enters into semis in Volleyball

2 minutes ago
 Australia Ready to Supply Natural Gas to Europe In ..

Australia Ready to Supply Natural Gas to Europe Instead of Russia - Minister

2 minutes ago
 Nearly Half of Europeans Consider Climate Change a ..

Nearly Half of Europeans Consider Climate Change as Main Global Threat for EU - ..

2 minutes ago
 Austria to Lift COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated ..

Austria to Lift COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated Next Week - Chancellor

2 minutes ago
 Refugees' kids need to be administered anti-polio ..

Refugees' kids need to be administered anti-polio drops on priority: Commissione ..

2 minutes ago
 Somali forces kill 20 al-Shabab militants

Somali forces kill 20 al-Shabab militants

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>