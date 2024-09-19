17 Outlaws Held, Drugs & Weapons Recovered
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possessions.
According to a police Spokesperson, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.
He said following these directions, the Karachi company police team arrested an accused namely Shehryar and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.
He said the Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Rizwan and recovered a 223 bore rifle from his possession.
Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested two accused namely Saddam and Faiz Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession, he added.
He said the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Abdullah and Ehtisham and recovered two pistols from their possession.
Similarly, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Ubaid Ullah and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession, he added.
He said the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Tahir Khan and recovered 530 gram hashish from his possession.
Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway, he added.
He said during the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the ICT Police teams arrested nine absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city.
He said DIG ICT Syed Ali Raza directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.
“Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard” DIG added.
Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance.
