17 Outlaws Held; Drugs & Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 17 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and illegal weapons and recovered drugs & weapons from their possessions on Wednesday
A police spokesperson told APP that, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.
In this regard, the Islamabad Police Bani Gala, Khana, Shamas Colony, Ramna and Secretariat police station teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons, he added.
The police arrested eight accused involved in drug peddling and seized 2,291-gram heroin,30 liters liquor, one pistol and one rifle with ammunition from their possessions.
Moreover, 9 absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.
Senior police officers said that the ICT Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
