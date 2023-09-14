Open Menu

17 Outlaws Held In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

17 outlaws held in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 17 outlaws including six professional beggars during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city and recovered liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A Public Relations Officer (PRO)Thursday said, "Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city." Following these directives, the Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Usama Usman, and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Arslan Masih involved in illegal cylinder gas refilling, he added.

Likewise, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Bharam Khan, and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Hakeem and recovered 550 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Safeer Ahmed, and recovered 640 grams of hashish from his possession.

The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Ayaz and recovered 312 grams of heroin from his possession.

Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Nasir Ahmed, and recovered 1100 grams of heroin from his possession.

The Humak police team arrested an accused namely Zarak Khan involved in illegal cylinder gas refilling.

Furthermore, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Zeeshan Latif, and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

The Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Atif Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

During the special campaign against professional baggers and their handlers, the police team arrested six professional beggars.

Cases had been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation was underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials to effectively crack down against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Arslan Bani Nasir Criminals Gas All From

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York n ..

Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York next week: FO

14 minutes ago
 International Labour Organisation organises traini ..

International Labour Organisation organises training programmes for MoHRE inspec ..

30 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investme ..

Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investment in sustainability start-up ..

30 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and S ..

30 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

47 minutes ago
 As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arri ..

As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arrive in Benghazi

1 hour ago
ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medica ..

ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medical treatment

2 hours ago
 POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil ..

Pak, UK friendship based on common heritage: Jalil Jilani

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Türkiye launches promotional campa ..

UAE Embassy in Türkiye launches promotional campaign for COP28

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan