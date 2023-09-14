17 outlaws held in last 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 17 outlaws including six professional beggars during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city and recovered liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A Public Relations Officer (PRO)Thursday said, "Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city." Following these directives, the Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Usama Usman, and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Arslan Masih involved in illegal cylinder gas refilling, he added.

Likewise, the Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Bharam Khan, and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Hakeem and recovered 550 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Safeer Ahmed, and recovered 640 grams of hashish from his possession.

The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Ayaz and recovered 312 grams of heroin from his possession.

Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Nasir Ahmed, and recovered 1100 grams of heroin from his possession.

The Humak police team arrested an accused namely Zarak Khan involved in illegal cylinder gas refilling.

Furthermore, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Zeeshan Latif, and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

The Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Atif Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

During the special campaign against professional baggers and their handlers, the police team arrested six professional beggars.

Cases had been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation was underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials to effectively crack down against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.