17 outlaws held, narcotics, weapon recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested 17 outlaws and recovered heroine , hashish , wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Waqas and Tanveer and recovered 20 tin beer and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Banigala police arrested accused Asif and recovered iron punch from him.

Aabpar police apprehended two accused Bashir and Naveed involved in illegally oil selling. Golra police arrested accused Zia-Ur-Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Tarnol police arrested accused Yaseen and recovered 1.300 kilogram heroine and also arrested accused Zahir Shah and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Shams colony police arrested accused Hasnain and recovered 165 gram hashish from him, the police arrested accused Imran.

Nilor police arrested 3 accused Kamran , Faraz and Taimoor and recovered one 30 bore pistol, 181 gram heroine and one iron punch from their possession.

Similarly, the Homicide police arrested accused Noman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sihala police arrested accused Waseem and recovered one 30 bore pistol while the police also arrested accused Sulman involved in illegally oil selling.

Ramana police arrested 3 accused Jameel, Rooh-ul-Amen and Faizan. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it was the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.