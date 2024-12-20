17 Outlaws Held; Narcotics, Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 17 outlaws involved in different criminal activities and recovered weapons, and drugs from their possessions on Friday.
According to a public relation officer that the ICT Police Kohsar, Women, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony, Secretariat, Golra, Sumbal, Khanna, Kirpa and Shahzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities.
He said Islamabad Police teams also arrested 17 accused namely Shah Sawar, Saima Bibi, Hanif, Muslim, Khurram Shahzad, Hafeez Ullah, Osama Ahmad, Babar Raza, Abdul Haq, Malik Inzamam, Malik Rehan, Adil Ahmad and Safdar Hussain and recovered 1850 grams heroin, 117 grams ice, 7 pistol, a Kalashnikov and a gun from their possessions.
Moreover, 4 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President directs timely completion of Poonch university projects48 seconds ago
-
Security Forces kill most want khawarij leader Ali Rehman alias Maulana Taha Swati in IBO51 seconds ago
-
BISP organizes Christmas & Quaid's birthday celebrations1 minute ago
-
Gujrat development projects: Court sets January 7 for indictment of Parvez Elahi1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister visits FC Hqs, lays floral wreath on martyrs monument1 minute ago
-
Cleanup operation launched1 minute ago
-
Man dies in road accident1 minute ago
-
Sheharyar Afridi gets bail in five cases1 minute ago
-
17 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
252 nurses promoted to grade 171 minute ago
-
IHC stays election tribunal's proceedings regarding NA-481 minute ago
-
DPO gives away cheques to Christian employees2 minutes ago