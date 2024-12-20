17 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 17 outlaws involved in different criminal activities and recovered weapons, and drugs from their possessions on Friday.

According to a public relation officer that the ICT Police Kohsar, Women, Sabzi Mandi, Shams Colony, Secretariat, Golra, Sumbal, Khanna, Kirpa and Shahzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities.

He said Islamabad Police teams also arrested 17 accused namely Shah Sawar, Saima Bibi, Hanif, Muslim, Khurram Shahzad, Hafeez Ullah, Osama Ahmad, Babar Raza, Abdul Haq, Malik Inzamam, Malik Rehan, Adil Ahmad and Safdar Hussain and recovered 1850 grams heroin, 117 grams ice, 7 pistol, a Kalashnikov and a gun from their possessions.

Moreover, 4 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

APP-rzr-mkz