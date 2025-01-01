17 outlaws held;drugs & weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 17 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and recovered drugs & weapons from their possessions, on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police Kohsar, Sumbal, Shams Colony, Shahzad Town and Bani Gala police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons, and drug peddling activities.

He said the police team also arrested 12 accused and recovered 210 grams heroin, 20 liters liquor, 05 pistols and dagger from their possession.

Moreover, 05 absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority,he added.